Nia Jax makes startling revelation about WWE Elimination Chamber 

Nia Jax main event was last month's WWE Elimination Chamber event alongside Rhea Ripley in her home country of Australia.

Jax came up short to Ripley but the two women were able to make history by main eventing the show in Australia, something that many fans believed would happen due to Rhea Ripley's growing popularity.

It appears that the decision to make the women the main event of the show was made the day before, since Nia Jax recently revealed on Booker T's Hall of Fame Podcast, that this added to the pressure she was feeling.

“I didn’t know until I think the night before. I think somebody had like sent a card to me and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Does this mean that we’re on in the main event?’ I’m not gonna lie. I felt like a lot of pressure because you had some pretty stacked Elimination Chambers and a great tag on the card. Then you had like the Grayson Waller Effect being main event of that show. It was a pretty big deal for me. And yeah, I just wanted to put on the best match I possibly could and it was a great story, you know, easy with Rhea Ripley, but wanted to be able to tell a really good story to the fans and hope that it resonated to them. It was an honor to be a main event in front of all those people.”

Jax doesn't currently have a match scheduled for WrestleMania since Rhea Ripley has now moved on to her match against Elimination Chamber winner Becky Lynch.

Nia Jax has been pushed in the Women's Division since her WWE return

Nia Jax was pushed hard on WWE RAW before she faced Rhea Ripley in Australia, and there was a belief that Jax could have dethroned her.

Jax herself was born in Australia, but she was unable to find a way past The Eradicator and now looks forward to a bleak WrestleMania.

It's unclear at this moment in time whether or not Nia Jax will be part of WrestleMania, since she isn't currently part of a storyline.

