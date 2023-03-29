"His new "Mami"?" – Fans want departing AEW star to join forces with Dominik Mysterio after WWE WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio is currently preparing for a huge match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have had a field day speculating about what WWE should do if a current AEW personality joins the feud.
The personality in question is Vickie Guerrero, who recently announced that she would be leaving AEW at the end of her contract, fueling rumors that she could be heading back to WWE.
Vickie was a huge part of WWE during her time with the company, managing wrestlers like Edge and Dolph Ziggler to world titles, while also being a part of Dominik's first story for the company back in 2005.
Twitter user Raj Giri posed the question of what Vickie Guerrero should do if she was added to the current feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
However, not everyone was up for the idea of bringing Vickie Guerrero into the feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
Vickie Guerrero wore Dominik Mysterio's stablemate's merchandise on an AEW pay-per-view
At the 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Vickie Guerrero accompanied Nyla Rose to the ring for her TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill, and the two made quite an entrance.
Vickie and Nyla entered riding in a low-rider as a tribute to Vickie's late husband Eddie Guerrero, with the former WWE general manager also sporting an "I'm Your Mami" shirt, which is a piece of Rhea Ripley's merchandise.
The t-shirt was spawned out of Rhea and Dominik Mysterio's unique relationship, with it being a reference to the 2005 feud between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio in which Eddie claimed to be Dominik's real dad.
