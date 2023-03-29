"His new "Mami"?" – Fans want departing AEW star to join forces with Dominik Mysterio after WWE WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio is currently preparing for a huge match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have had a field day speculating about what WWE should do if a current AEW personality joins the feud.

The personality in question is Vickie Guerrero, who recently announced that she would be leaving AEW at the end of her contract, fueling rumors that she could be heading back to WWE.

Vickie was a huge part of WWE during her time with the company, managing wrestlers like Edge and Dolph Ziggler to world titles, while also being a part of Dominik's first story for the company back in 2005.

Raj Giri



- Vickie Guerrero

If you were to insert Vickie in the Rey - Dom feud when she's free after July, how would you do it? Or will the feud be over by then?

Twitter user Raj Giri posed the question of what Vickie Guerrero should do if she was added to the current feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. As you can see from the tweets below, there are certainly some wild ideas that have been floated.

Man… probably wouldn't be PG - but would generate MASSIVE heat…. I would have her be the same character she was with Edge. His new "Mami"?

Help Dom win at Mania, split Rhea off, and Vickie is the new Mami.

Would have been Chefs kiss perfect

Rhea Ripley vs Vicki Guerrero, ladder match for custody of Dom

Could cost Rey on Sunday, then bless Dominik with the Guerrero name. Then leave because she doesn't need to be there any longer.

Vickie come out and tell Dom that Eddie was indeed your father and he would be so proud of you. As Vickie celebrates Dom beating up Rey

If it's up in July save her for summer slam and manage Dom and have dom saying I wish you were my real mom

I would put her with Dom and have her eviscerate Rey Mysterio. Say Eddie was more of a father to Dom than Rey. Say how Rey used Eddie's legacy to make it in the WWE. Some holes would have to be filled but something like that

However, not everyone was up for the idea of bringing Vickie Guerrero into the feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Vickie Guerrero wore Dominik Mysterio's stablemate's merchandise on an AEW pay-per-view

At the 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Vickie Guerrero accompanied Nyla Rose to the ring for her TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill, and the two made quite an entrance.

Vickie and Nyla entered riding in a low-rider as a tribute to Vickie's late husband Eddie Guerrero, with the former WWE general manager also sporting an "I'm Your Mami" shirt, which is a piece of Rhea Ripley's merchandise.

Vickie Guerrero pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero

Nayla entrance at Full Gear

Nayla entrance at Full Gear Vickie Guerrero pay tribute to Eddie GuerreroNayla entrance at Full Gear https://t.co/vjgYoStlcu

The t-shirt was spawned out of Rhea and Dominik Mysterio's unique relationship, with it being a reference to the 2005 feud between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio in which Eddie claimed to be Dominik's real dad.

Do you think Vickie Guerrero will go to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

