WWE veteran confirms impending AEW departure

A former WWE General Manager and current AEW personality recently confirmed her she'll be leaving the promotion soon. The star in question is Vickie Guerrero.

It was previously reported that Guerrero and the Jacksonville-based promotion had mutually agreed not to renew her contract. The former WWE personality has now confirmed the speculations.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Vickie Guerrero revealed that her current contract is coming to an end in July. She also mentioned that there are other projects that she is working on, including a book.

“I am doing other projects. With me having a decision to… after July, I’ll be leaving AEW, which is publicly known. But I have some great projects. I have a TV project that’s coming out that I can’t say yet because it’s not publicly been announced, but it’s gonna be really exciting. I work with HSN. I’m an influencer. I’m gonna start going live with them next month, which I’m really excited about... I’m writing my book, so that’s another project that we’re doing," Vickie Guerrero said. [H/T Wrestle Zone]

WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero reflects on her time in AEW

During the same interview, the former SmackDown General Manager spoke about her experience with All Elite Wrestling. She mentioned that she enjoyed working with the company but wanted to do more with her character.

The only regret Guerrero had working with the company was the fact that her character did not progress further in the few years she was there.

“AEW’s good with me. I loved my time there. I was there for three years. The only thing that I… I want more in life, and my character wasn’t progressed for the three years, and opportunities weren’t given. I just felt like, for me, it’s a professional decision that I needed to go somewhere else where I’m able to be the character that I want to be and to be appreciated for the work that I can present inside the ring." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Vickie Guerrero also mentioned that she would miss managing both Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, but was glad to be a part of the promotion.

Do you think Guerrero could make her way back to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes