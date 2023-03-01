Backstage details on WWE veteran's possible future after AEW departure - Reports

Details have emerged on a former WWE veteran's future since her reported AEW departure. Vickie Guerrero has been a familiar face in professional wrestling for many years.

According to reports, Vickie Guerrero and AEW have mutually agreed not to renew her contract, which will expire in July. While it’s unclear why the two parties have decided to part ways, she is likely ready to explore new opportunities in her career.

One potential opportunity for Vickie Guerrero comes in the form of a shopping network. According to Fightful Select, she has been given a chance to work with a shopping network in some capacity. It’s unclear what her role will be.

On her Twitter account, Vickie Guerrero recently expressed her excitement about embarking on a new journey and taking a chance on herself after departing from AEW.

“Today a new journey begins…..my life is fulfilled with excitement and new opportunities," Vickie tweeted.

Vickie Guerrero's time with AEW as a manager and commentator is ending. She significantly impacted her tenure, elevating the wrestlers she worked with. As she begins a new chapter in her career, fans are excited to see what opportunities lie ahead for her.

AEW personality Vickie Guerrero talks about not being in the WWE Hall of Fame

Vickie Guerrero is a well-known figure in WWE history, having served as General Manager for SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. Despite her contributions, she is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vickie was asked whether she was upset about not being in the Hall of Fame.

"I thank god every day that I get to do what I love. A lot of people ask you know, 'Are you upset you are not gonna be in the Hall of Fame?' and, you know in all reality I don't need a Hall of Fame to know that I, I did a good job. You know, and that recognition is not going to stop me from continuing my character. It would be nice, I mean to be recognized. But I am really happy with where I am at today," she said. [1:37 - 2:02]

While Vickie may not be upset about not being in the Hall of Fame, only time will tell if she'll eventually be inducted.

