WWE legend reportedly "finishing up" with AEW ahead of contract expiry

A spate of major AEW deals are said to be up this year. The likes of FTR and Kenny Omega have sat at the center of speculation as a result. However, it's being reported that Vickie Guerrero is "finishing up with the company ahead of her contract expiry.

Fightful Select reports that the manager is due to finish up with the company, ending her three-year stay after originally joining in December 2019. Specifically, Vickie Guerrero and AEW have agreed not to renew her current contract with the company, which is scheduled to expire in July later this year.

P*eps #MaikaStyle🍧 @P__Wrestling Fightful/Righteous Reg reports that Vickie Guerrero is set to finish up with the company



Vickie Guerrero and AEW have agreed to not renew her AEW contract, which expires in July 2023. Fightful/Righteous Reg reports that Vickie Guerrero is set to finish up with the companyVickie Guerrero and AEW have agreed to not renew her AEW contract, which expires in July 2023. https://t.co/1j1G7OP7V2

Guerrero spent most of her time with the promotion managing former Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. She also managed Marina Shafir, with whom Nyla and Vickie regularly appeared on Dark and Dark Elevation alongside Emi Sakura. The former SmackDown General Manager represented Andrade El Idolo during his starting days with the company.

Aubrey Edwards @RefAubrey I just recorded an episode of #AEWUnrestricted with @MandaLHuber @wrestlingleva , and @VickieGuerrero about the crazy work that has gone into @AEW_Heels in the last year and the amazing thing it has become. I just need y'all to know how much I love these incredible, badass women. I just recorded an episode of #AEWUnrestricted with @MandaLHuber, @wrestlingleva, and @VickieGuerrero about the crazy work that has gone into @AEW_Heels in the last year and the amazing thing it has become. I just need y'all to know how much I love these incredible, badass women. https://t.co/a4A90oDtzi

Outside of her managerial roles, Guerrero has worked on Heels as well as other digital projects. The widow of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero, Vickie cemented herself with the company in her own right. She spent time on and off with Vince McMahon's promotion between her debut in 2005 and her last appearance in 2018.

What do you think will be next for Vickie Guerrero after her AEW departure? Let us know in the comments below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes