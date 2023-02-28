WWE legend reportedly "finishing up" with AEW ahead of contract expiry

A spate of major AEW deals are said to be up this year. The likes of FTR and Kenny Omega have sat at the center of speculation as a result. However, it's being reported that Vickie Guerrero is "finishing up with the company ahead of her contract expiry.
Fightful Select reports that the manager is due to finish up with the company, ending her three-year stay after originally joining in December 2019. Specifically, Vickie Guerrero and AEW have agreed not to renew her current contract with the company, which is scheduled to expire in July later this year.
Guerrero spent most of her time with the promotion managing former Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. She also managed Marina Shafir, with whom Nyla and Vickie regularly appeared on Dark and Dark Elevation alongside Emi Sakura. The former SmackDown General Manager represented Andrade El Idolo during his starting days with the company.
Outside of her managerial roles, Guerrero has worked on Heels as well as other digital projects. The widow of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero, Vickie cemented herself with the company in her own right. She spent time on and off with Vince McMahon's promotion between her debut in 2005 and her last appearance in 2018.
