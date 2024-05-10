"His time is done now" - Bullet Club member threatens to "slap" AEW star Jay White

A Bullet Club member recently threatened to slap former faction member Jay White.

Gabe Kidd has made a name for himself ever since aligning himself with Bullet Club. The group is considered one of the most lethal factions in NJPW. Over the years, several notable stars have been part of Bullet Club. Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and even White were all part of the infamous group.

However, White left the group before debuting in AEW, where he formed Bullet Club Gold with Juice Robinson and The Gunns. During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Gabe Kidd called the Bullet Club Gold fake and even threatened to slap Jay.

"Give it a rest, mate. You've had your time now p*ss off and try something new. This Bullet Club is the best Bullet Club has ever been. Bullet Club Gold: Fake. Fake. It's not real. How is that real? Where did the Bullet Club start? [New Japan]. The real Bullet Club is in Japan. Don't tell me that just because Jay White was the leader before...what happened to Jay White? Got kicked out twice. Got kicked out twice by a man who didn't even work here."

He continued:

"He got kicked out of America by Eddie Kingston and he doesn't even work here. How are you going to tell me he has a version of Bullet Club? His time is done now. It's our time now. Everyone out there, your time is finished. All these 40 year olds trying to have main event careers. Ya mad? I'm 27, peak of my life, I will destroy every single one of you. You crazy? You mad? I'll slap up Jay White any day of the week. Any day of the week." [H/T Fightful]

Max Caster claims that Jay White has no aura

For a brief time, Bullet Club Gold joined forces with The Acclaimed to form the Bang Bang Scissor Gang. However, Jay quickly turned on The Acclaimed leading to a heated feud.

Hence, when a fan asked which wrestler has no aura, Max Caster was quick to reply White.

"Jay White," responded Max Caster.

With AEW Forbidden Door around the corner, it remains to be seen if these comments will lead to a feud between Bullet Club Gold and Bullet Club.