"His win wasn't a fluke"- WWE legend slams AEW Dynamite main event ending; reveals the biggest mistake

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite's main event featured some blockbuster stars. However, the match was slammed by a WWE legend for one big mistake.

Ad

At AEW All In: Texas, Hangman Page pulled off an incredible win against Jon Moxley to become the new World Champion. However, it looks like their feud may not be over yet. This week on Dynamite, Page found himself across the ring from Mox in the main event when he teamed with Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs to face Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta. Hangman pinned Claudio to win the match for his team.

Ad

Trending

Bully Ray addressed this match on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, stating that Hangman should've pinned Moxley instead of Claudio to prove that his win over Mox at AEW All In wasn't a fluke. He further noted that Page beating Mox on consecutive occasions within a span of a few days would've solidified his victory at Texas.

"I don't want to say it was begrudgingly, but you can see he was a little uncomfortable with it, yet genuine when he thanked Swerve Strickland. Hangman Adam Page from uncle Bully, to you two thumbs up brother. That's the kind of promo you cut. Let's get into the main event. Hangman should have never beaten Claudio. Hangman should've beaten Moxley. It's the follow-up stamp of approval that his win wasn't a fluke. We didn't get a 1,2,3 at All In. Tonight was the night for Mox to eat the 1,2,3. I tapped him out at All In. I put his shoulders on the mat tonight on Dynamite in the follow-up. There should be no doubt in anybody's mind that Hangman could defeat Mox because he did it twice in a row within a span of four or five days. Mox was the guy to beat tonight," said Bully Ray.

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend Bully Ray was all praise for Hangman Page and Jon Moxley's match at AEW All In

At AEW All In, Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley competed in a brutal and bloody match for the World Title. During the contest, there were several violent spots, like when Page used a fork to pierce Mox's head. The bout itself received a lot of praise from fans and critics.

Ad

Speaking on his Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray also praised the ring psychology in the match, like when a fork was stuck in the turnbuckle before Page used it on Mox.

"Great idea to do that before you stick it in Moxley's head. That's the s*** I love. That's psychology," said Bully Ray.

Check out the clip here.

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter holds in this rivalry between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.

Ad

Please credit Busted Open Radio and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE