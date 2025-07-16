WWE legend admits he is a big fan of massive attack on Jon Moxley: "That's the sh*t I love"

At All In 2025, "Hangman" Adam Page dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. Their showdown was a Texas Death match, and it was undoubtedly one of the most brutal and bloody matches in professional wrestling history.

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley was praised by fans as well as veterans worldwide. Bully Ray, who is a long-time critic of All Elite Wrestling, too, couldn't help but appreciate All In's main event. In a recent episode of Busted Open, the WWE legend said that the above bout had amazing in-ring psychology. He loved the fact that a fork was stuck in a turnbuckle before the Anxious Millennial Cowboy pierced the former Dean Ambrose's forehead. The Hall of Famer thoroughly enjoyed this moment.

"Great idea to do that before you stick it in Moxley's head. That's the s*** I love. That's psychology," said Bully Ray.

The Young Bucks recently showered Jon Moxley's faction with praise

Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders. This faction, apart from him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.

The Death Riders have been terrorising All Elite Wrestling since their formation last year. They are despised for their actions. However, in a recent interaction with Renee Paquette on AEW Close-Up, the Young Bucks praised the group and requested fans to credit them for their contributions to the company.

"There’s one thing I would love to say to the fans. The Death Riders do not get enough credit for what they’ve done for this company in the last year. The crowd is up. The ratings are up. The houses are up. The fans are excited. That’s because of the Death Riders. I feel like they don’t get enough credit for what they’ve done for this place," said the Bucks.

The future of the Death Riders is unknown. Hopefully, they will turn face someday and showcase a different side to them.

