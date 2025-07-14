Massive hint at Death Riders' future after Jon Moxley's AEW World Title loss at All In 2025

Jon Moxley's reign of terror as AEW World Champion was finally brought to an end this weekend at All In : Texas. Now, the self-proclaimed One True King's most trusted soldier - Marina Shafir- has shared an intriguing social media post regarding the future of The Death Riders.
The All Elite Wrestling World Championship was on the line this Saturday in the main event of All In 2025, with Jon Moxley defending his strap against Adam Page in a brutal Texas Death Match. The bout was a bloody and chaotic affair, with hard-hitting action, liberal usage of weapons and rampant interferences.
Despite their best efforts, however, The Death Riders were unable to ensure that Mox walked out of the Globe Life Field stadium with his hands raised due to the intervention of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and finally Swerve Strickland. Living up to his moniker, The Hangman hung Moxley off of the ring ropes, forcing him to submit and dethroning him as AEW World Champion. Around a day after the pay-per-view, Marina Shafir took to X/Twitter, inviting viewers (and potentially the enemies of her faction) to stay tuned.
"Stay tuned in p*****s @AEW", wrote Shafir.
Check out Marina Shafir's tweet HERE.
The Problem's message seems to indicate that The Death Riders are far from finished, and could retaliate against their foes this week on Dynamite to continue their story.
The Death Riders lost another major AEW championship bout at All In 2025
Jon Moxley was not the only Death Rider who was in action at All In : Texas. His long-time ex-BCC allies, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, teamed with the stable's latest recruit Gabe Kidd to challenge The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championships in the opening match of the pay-per-view. The team of Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe managed to retain their belts after The Samoan Submission Machine planted Yuta with a Muscle Buster.
The Death Riders viciously ambushed The Opps after the match, however, with Joe in particular having his steel-chair-enwrapped neck stomped on by Castagnoli, forcing medical personnel to have to stretcher the veteran out.
