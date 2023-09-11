Hollywood star says CM Punk must take responsibility for AEW firing: "The world don’t owe you s***"

A Hollywood star thinks CM Punk must look in the mirror and take full responsibility for being terminated from All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk was fired from AEW due to a backstage incident with Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view on August 27, which showed the company in a negative spotlight and tarnished the success of one of the biggest professional wrestling events ever produced.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his opinions about the termination of CM Punk by All Elite Wrestling.

Talking about Punk, Freddie said that if you keep doing the same thing and blame the world for it, the world will not change for you, and it does not owe you anything. The former WWE writer added that it is a person's own responsibility to find their place in the world. He said:

"When you keep doing the same thing over and over and you keep blaming everyone else and it’s the world’s fault… the world ain’t gonna change for you or for nobody. The world don’t owe you s***. It’s your responsibility as a human being to find out your place in this world and make the absolute most of it."

Freddie Prinze Jr. praised CM Punk for being one of the best on the mic and in the ring but also said that the criticism garnered by the Second City Saint for his actions was also fair.

"You got to, at a certain point, look in the mirror and say, 'Is what I’m doing working?' When you have this many years of it not, that should be a clue. He’s still, to me, one of the best on the mic, in the ring, all that stuff. I’m not discrediting the man’s work. But I think everything you and I have said has been completely fair and appropriate criticism," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. ( H/t: eWrestlingNews )

Eric Bischoff shares opinion about possibility of CM Punk's WWE Return

During a recent episode of Strictly Business, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said CM Punk should realize and learn from his mistakes and fix the bad habits that are holding him back.

The veteran thinks if Punk has an honest conversation with Triple H, the WWE CCO will understand the opportunity, and Punk's return to WWE might be possible.

"However, if Phil can realize that he's much like anybody that's got a bad habit, eventually if you've got a bad habit that's holding you back from being more successful, then you've gotta fix that bad habit. If Phil can do that and sit down and have an honest conversation with Paul Levesque — Paul Levesque's a smart dude. I think if Paul Levesque were to truly believe Phil Brooks, then I think there's a shot," Eric Biscoff said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

