Hologram speaks for the first time and stuns everyone as AEW undefeated streak continues

The world of AEW is stunned this morning after Hologram broke his silence with an awkward reveal. Tony Khan created the one-of-a-kind gimmick last year, and it seems Hologram is a personal project as he remains undefeated yet. The high-flying enigma is now showing off his comedic chops.

El Mosquetero debuted in the Mexican indies in 2010 as Aramis. The masked lucha star signed with All Elite Wrestling in February 2024, and then, in the summer, he debuted as Hologram, a gimmick created by the AEW President. Hologram is currently undefeated, and his 22-match winning streak includes 8 singles bouts. The streak continued on last night's Collision as he defeated Blake Christian.

Hologram is currently going viral after joining RJ City for the wackiest episode of AEW's Hey! (EW) series so far. At one point, after some friendly comedic banter, City jokingly asked the babyface high-flyer if could set his alarm clock for 3:30 PM. This set off Hologram's warning system as City nervously apologized for the AI-inspired dig.

"Racism alert! Racism alert! Racism alert! Racism alert!" Hologram said. [1:46 - 1:50]

Hologram and Komander are now known as Los Titanes del Aire in both of Khan's companies. They defeated LFI's Dralistico and The Beast Mortos on the Slam Dunk Sunday Collision.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling will return to the Civic Center in Peoria, IL for Wednesday's Dynamite. Below is the current lineup:

Brackets announced for The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments

Will Ospreay returns to the show

Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Mixed Tornado Match: Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale

Dynamite will serve as the go-home episode for the Dynasty PPV on Sunday, April 6. Collision will also be taped on Wednesday night to air on April 5, the night before Dynasty.

