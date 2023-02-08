'Holy F**ing sh**'- Twitter loses its mind as AEW star The Butcher shows off his brand new look

The Butcher's new look has apparently shocked AEW fans, in a good way.

The 45-year old superstar has been at the Jacksonville-based Promotion since 2019. Often seen teaming up with the Blade, he has participated in various matches over the years as well as being involved in feuds alongside major players like MJF.

While the Butcher has not won any titles in Tony Khan's Promotion, he and the Blade have garnered a sizeable fanbase. His recent shaved head look also resulted in many fans taking to Twitter in astonishment:

"THE BUTCHER after shaving his head looks even more menacing. HOLY F*CK*NG SH*T."

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

RedEqualsGreen @AbeMedina @DrainBamager Brother does this after they reveal his new figure @DrainBamager Brother does this after they reveal his new figure

Goody1992 @Goody19922 @DrainBamager The man has worked so hard ... working out changing looks let this man let loose and give him a push @DrainBamager The man has worked so hard ... working out changing looks let this man let loose and give him a push

Conor Skunkcan 🦨💨 @ratboiiiiiiii @DrainBamager The most underrated tag team in AEW. Really hope they start using them to their full potential. @DrainBamager The most underrated tag team in AEW. Really hope they start using them to their full potential.

Tiana @TianaBayBee1231 @DrainBamager Oh he looks too tier...I feel like he needs a name change but he's ready to be elevated to more prominent feuds @DrainBamager Oh he looks too tier...I feel like he needs a name change but he's ready to be elevated to more prominent feuds

cric 𓃵 @cricanadian @DrainBamager These guys have been super over on Dark. Get some of the loudest cheers. @DrainBamager These guys have been super over on Dark. Get some of the loudest cheers.

MF GLOOM: SADVILLAINY @wetindiswahala @DrainBamager Even if they don't win them I wanna see them in the title scene! @DrainBamager Even if they don't win them I wanna see them in the title scene!

Natedorg666 @natedorg666 @DrainBamager These guys need to go on a monster tag run this year. They ready @DrainBamager These guys need to go on a monster tag run this year. They ready

The AEW star was apparently surprised at being signed by Tony Khan

While the Butcher has been with the Jacksonville-based Promotion for a long time, his signing apparently came as a surprise to him.

During an episode of AEW Unrestricted, the All Elite star revealed his reaction after he was first brought to the show. He was later offered a full-time contract by the brand:

"It was the craziest thing. Well, I got a week and half to do the UK tour [and] come back. I missed one show, and then AEW brought us back. It was like the craziest thing. We were just doing per appearance stuff, and then we knew we were doing Bash At The Beach with DDP."

The Butcher's partner, Blade, further added that he was surprised at being called back after their match with DDP:

"We of course thought, we were like, 'oh, maybe that's it.' DDP was the last match, but then it was that night they offered us full-time contracts."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Butcher in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see the Butcher being pushed more in the future?

