"My time is almost over" - Wrestling veteran comments ahead of his upcoming match against AEW's Jon Moxley

Homicide recently opened up about his upcoming match against Jon Moxley. The former IMPACT Wrestling star also provided an interesting revelation about his one-off appearance in AEW last year.

Moxley, who made a stunning return to AEW Dynamite last night, will defend his GCW World Championship against Homicide at The WRLD On GCW event on January 23.

Ahead of the biggest match of his career, Homicide spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he touched upon numerous topics. The 44-year old star noted that his pro wrestling career is drawing to its closure, but he plans on going out in style.

Homicide added that his match against Mox would be a 'big' blast. The wrestling veteran said he's grateful for the opportunity to compete in one of GCW's biggest shows, which happens to be taking place in his home state of New York.

My time is almost over, but I plan on going out in style,” said Homicide. “This Sunday is going to be a big blast. Pro wrestling’s backbone is the independent circuit, so I’m grateful for the chance to work this big a show for GCW, especially in New York."

Randy Orton Fan @_RandyOrtonFan_

at Hammerstein Live On PPV And FiteTV Jan. 23, 2022!!

For the GCW Championship!!



#TheWrldOnGCW Jon Moxley vs Homicideat Hammerstein Live On PPV And FiteTV Jan. 23, 2022!!For the GCW Championship!! Jon Moxley vs Homicideat Hammerstein Live On PPV And FiteTV Jan. 23, 2022!!For the GCW Championship!!#TheWrldOnGCW https://t.co/IDOXNXIR01

It's worth recalling that Homicide made a rare appearance in AEW, dating back to the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage last year. Homicide assisted Mox and Kingston beat Archer and Suzuki-gun in a tag team match on that occasion.

The TNA legend disclosed his conversation with Jon Moxley about how the former WWE Superstar convinced him to make a cameo appearance on the show:

“And, you know, I’m grateful for Mox. He’s the one that brought me to All Elite Wrestling last September (...) I was visiting the boys in AEW at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and a bunch of them surrounded me and said, ‘You’re doing something with us.’ I said I didn’t even have my gear. Mox said, ‘I don’t care, you’re doing something with us tonight.’"

Mox and Homicide have produced one of the most memorable matches in CZW history. The two men will surely leave no stone unturned in tearing the house down this Sunday.

Jon Moxley will face Ethan Page on AEW Rampage this week

Before Jon Moxley goes on to defend his GCW title against Homicide, he will have an uphill task on the upcoming episode of Rampage.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Death Rider will lock horns with Ethan Page in his first pro wrestling match since November last year. While Page will be eyeing the biggest win of his career, Mox is preparing to gain much-needed momentum ahead of his title defense.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Jon Moxley back in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far