"Not effin cool" - AEW star sends a heated message to Hook

AEW star QT Marshall was not pleased after an episode of AEW Rampage. He then took to social media to post his frustrations on Hook.

During the show, Marshall had a segment with his "The Factory" student, Aaron Solo. From there, they called out The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil as they proclaimed him as the first recipient of the "QT Marshall Certificate of Accomplishment."

Taz's son came out to supposedly receive his plaque, and The Factory celebrated, even popping out a confetti gun. However, the young star was not in the mood and proceeded to hit Solo's head on the plaque.

After the show, Marshall was angry about what had just transpired. He posted a tweet of his broken plaque filled with pieces of confetti around it.

"Not f’n cool!," Marshall said in disgust.

Marshall has been taking credit for The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's development since the latter's debut. He trained the young star in the Nightmare Factory, AEW's training school.

QT Marshall and Hook had some bad blood with each other

Ever since Taz's son debuted in AEW last year, QT Marshall has been a thorn on his side, constantly reminding the former that he was the one who trained him.

On the February 11 episode of Rampage, the young star had a match against Blake Li. Marshall tried to distract the former, but Taz's son applied the Redrum on his opponent for the victory.

Weeks later, QT called out the rookie sensation and even taunted his father, Taz. As a response, Hook wiped out Marshall's students in "The Factory."

Their feud led to a match at the Revolution Buy-In 2022. While Marshall held his own, he ultimately fell short. QT thought he had Hook with the Diamond Cutter but fell victim to the latter's Redrum.

After this week's proceedings, the bad blood between Marshall and Hook seems far from over. What are your thoughts on the latter breaking QT's certificate? Sound off in the comments below.

