Hook officially issues statement on his AEW status amid absence

AEW star Hook recently opened up about his health issues after being on hiatus for over two months. Unfortunately, plans for him have been significantly derailed since he was sidelined with a concussion. His last in-ring match took place in April against the Death Riders, and he last appeared at Double or Nothing, where he saved his teammates during the Anarchy in the Arena Match.

During his hiatus, AEW replaced the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil in the Opps with Powerhouse Hobbs. The latter has been a perfect fit in the stable. Shortly after Hobbs joined the faction, they won the AEW World Trios Championship from Death Riders. Meanwhile, fans have been patiently waiting for Hook's comeback.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Hook confirmed that he is recovering from a concussion and claimed he would return very soon.

“Yeah, yeah [I’ll be back in AEW soon]. I’m recovering from a concussion for those who don’t know but yeah, I’ve been out for a while and I should be back soon, for sure," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Wrestling veteran points out what is unique in Hook

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's calm gimmick has always caught the eye of the audience over the years.

While speaking on Writing With Russo, Vince Russo claimed that he has a 'cool factor' in him that many wrestlers from the present era are lacking.

"I'm a little biased but I always liked Taz's kid. There's a reason. He's yet to fill out but there are two reasons why I like him. Number one bro, I remember when he was growing up. This kid was like an all world lacrosse player. So he's an athlete. But here is another thing, the thing that wrestling badly needs. That kid has got the 'cool factor.' That kid looks cool," he said.

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see when the former FTW Champion finally returns to AEW.

