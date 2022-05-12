Watch: WWE legend's son taps out CM Punk after AEW Dynamite went off-air 

In a moment only witnessed by the live crowd, AEW star Hook shockingly tapped out CM Punk after locking him in REDRUM.

This week's Dynamite went down in Long Island, where The Straight Edge Superstar had a face-off with AEW Champion Hangman Page ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing. Despite being a babyface, Punk was resoundingly booed by the crowd since his former rival, MJF is a native of Long Island.

As such, Punk became a de-facto heel during his promo segment with Page, and he continued to soak in the crowd's boos even after the show went off the air. The Straight Edge Superstar engaged in a fun interaction with the fan-favorite duo of Hook and Danhausen, who officially aligned on Dynamite this week.

Just as Danhausen teased cursing CM Punk, the latter entered the ring, where he came across The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil. Though The Second City Saint extended a handshake to Hook, the latter refused and instead put Punk in the REDRUM hold, forcing him to tap out, much to the crowd's joy.

Danhausen made his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

In the most shocking development from this week's episode of Dynamite, Danhausen lost his debut match to Tony Nese in mere minutes.

Though the match's outcome was predictable, none expected it to end so quickly, with Mark Sterling distracting Danhausen, allowing Nese to hit the Running Knee.

Post-match, Nese, and Sterling began beating down Danhausen. However, Hook's music hit, and he came out walking down the entrance ramp to a massive pop from the crowd.

With Tony Nese and Mark Sterling quickly making their way out, only Hook and Danhausen were left inside the ring. After some deliberation, the Team Taz member shook Danhausen's hand, cementing their friendship.

