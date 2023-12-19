"Hope you become All Elite,""You're The Devil?" - Fans erupt after 32-year-old star seemingly teases AEW debut

A top free agent who has a storied history with AEW World Champion MJF recently teased debuting for the promotion on social media. Fans have now reacted to the possibility of Alex Hammerstone signing with the Tony Khan-led company.

Hammerstone is best known for his time in MLW and on the independent pro wrestling scene. He was once a part of the popular faction, The Dynasty, comprising Richard Holiday and MJF.

The 32-year-old recently shared a promotional poster for the February 7, 2024, taping of AEW Dynamite and Rampage. Hammerstone's tweet garnered much attention, and many fans now expect him to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Here is how Wrestling Twitter reacted to Hammerstone's recent post:

Fans are hoping Alex Hammerstone becomes 'All Elite' soon

Fans also pitched some creative ideas for Alex Hammerstone if he signed with the company. While some felt the MLW star was The Devil, others believed he would reunite with MJF in the promotion.

Fans pitched some potential storylines for Hammerstone

Alex Hammerstone praised the AEW World Champion

As mentioned earlier, Alex Hammerstone was part of a faction named The Dynasty in MLW alongside AEW World Champion MJF. Hammerstone recently opened up on the incredible success of Friedman while talking to SEScoops:

“He knew he was going to be successful, so to sit there and help us,” Hammerstone said. “Max and I had a singles match in MLW. To this day, it’s one of my favorite matches. There was no part of him that went into that match trying to make it the MJF show. It was very much an entertaining match that elevated both of us. There is a lot more to Max than most people realize." [H/T Yahoo]

MJF is thriving as a top guy in AEW after rising through the ranks on the independent circuit alongside Hammerstone and Richard Holiday. Only time will tell if fans will see The Dynasty reunite in All Elite Wrestling soon.