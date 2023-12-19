Soon-to-be free agent potentially teases imminent AEW arrival 

A top free agent wants to join AEW in 2024 following the expiration of his current contract. The star in question is Alex Hammerstone.

Hammerstone joined Major League Wrestling in 2019 and was a vital part of promotion afterward. The latter requested his release from the promotion in October and will be free from the contract on January 1, 2024.

Recently, Hammerstone took to Twitter and posted AEW's promotional poster, teasing people about joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. The poster advertises Dynamite and Rampage in Phoenix on February 7, 2024.

Alex was a top star in MLW, finding success and winning championships. Hammerstone won MLW's World Heavyweight Championship and National Openweight Championship during his time in the promotion.

Another top free agent teased signing with AEW

Sami Callihan became a free agent in October after refusing to renew the contract with Impact Wrestling.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio, the former Impact World Champion said that the Jacksonville-based promotion is different from other promotions and is a good place to be.

"I think it's anywhere. I'm not going to pick just one because it's anywhere. I can be plugged in at AEW, I have relationships and written storylines with almost everyone in that company and have good relationships with almost everyone at that company. What AEW is doing is different than everyone else and that's a great place," Callihan said.

Callihan continued:

"You look at WWE, I feel like a guy that can be plugged in backstage extremely easily and have a lot of well-being with what I can do. You look at MLW, I already at one point have been an agent there when they did the relaunch in 2017 or 2018, and I had a good relationship there. I can go back to New Japan. My options are pretty vast. It's just determining the best timing and what's going to be the best," added Sami.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Impact star.

