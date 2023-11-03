Top wrestling free agent teases potential move to AEW or WWE

Former WWE star Sami Callihan recently opened up about his future plans and aspirations.

Callihan officially became a free agent in October this year after he decided not to renew his contract with Impact Wrestling, which expired on September 30. This meant that The Death Machine's six-year run with the company had come to an end.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Sami Callihan was asked about where he thought he would fit in the current wrestling landscape. The former Impact World Champion said that AEW could be one of his options as he knew almost everyone in the company.

"I think it's anywhere. I'm not going to pick just one because it's anywhere. I can be plugged in at AEW, I have relationships and written storylines with almost everyone in that company and have good relationships with almost everyone at that company. What AEW is doing is different than everyone else and that's a great place," Callihan said.

He also added that there were many other possibilities regarding his future, including potentially taking on a backstage role in WWE.

"You look at WWE, I feel like a guy that can be plugged in backstage extremely easily and have a lot of well-being with what I can do. You look at MLW, I already at one point have been an agent there when they did the relaunch in 2017 or 2018, and I had a good relationship there. I can go back to New Japan. My options are pretty vast. It's just determining the best timing and what's going to be the best." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Karrion Kross recently asked Sami Callihan to join WWE

Sami Callihan's future has been a topic of huge interest ever since his departure from IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year.

Karrion Kross recently took to Twitter and asked his former colleague to join WWE.

"I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level. I heard you’re a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me," Kross shared.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented star.

Where do you think Sami Callihan is eventually going to end up? Let us know in the comments section below.

