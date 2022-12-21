"Hopefully the trio goes to the WWE" - Wrestling fans go berserk after CM Punk posts a picture with 2-time RAW tag team champions

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk last appeared in Tony Khan's promotion at All Out, where he won the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley. He was stripped of the World Championship after the All Out fiasco. However, Punk recently shared a picture of himself with the former AEW Tag Team Champion on his Instagram stories.

The former AEW Champion suffered a foot injury on the June 1 episode of Dynamite, where he teamed up with FTR to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club. Punk's suspension for the altercation he had with The Elite backstage at AEW All Out 2022 continues. Although there have been rumors that Tony Khan is looking to buy out Punk's contract, his current situation is still unknown.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler last competed in the ROH Final Battle 2022 last weekend, where they lost the ROH World Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match. While CM Punk may not get along with most of the AEW wrestlers, he is still close to Dax Harwood, and Harwood is a strong Punk supporter.

The two-time AEW World Champion shared an Instagram story that caused wrestling fans on Twitter to erupt, wanting Punk and FTR to join forces.

Christine @ShiningPolaris @YokuMasaki With what the elite is doing kinda poking fun at punk in their matches, it makes me think that is a set up for a future feud and I hope it is so @YokuMasaki With what the elite is doing kinda poking fun at punk in their matches, it makes me think that is a set up for a future feud and I hope it is so

Chris @Juventud2222 @ShiningPolaris If we got Punk/FTR vs The Elite that would be crazy. The chicago match gts biting etc was another tease. @ShiningPolaris If we got Punk/FTR vs The Elite that would be crazy. The chicago match gts biting etc was another tease.

El Mehecano @Mehecano_Reborn @ShiningPolaris Need Punk and FTR to cost the Elite their win in LA @ShiningPolaris Need Punk and FTR to cost the Elite their win in LA

Hildebranski @PolakSki18 @ShiningPolaris Man I wish he would return but I don’t see it happening @ShiningPolaris Man I wish he would return but I don’t see it happening

SecretRival13 @SRival13 @ShiningPolaris I think this pic is from Dynamite in April where FTR wrestled each other and Punk was on commentary. @ShiningPolaris I think this pic is from Dynamite in April where FTR wrestled each other and Punk was on commentary.

He’s Gone @duckduckwhisky @MorganJayne12 I badly need a CMFTR run. That was the thing I was most looking forward to this summer. @MorganJayne12 I badly need a CMFTR run. That was the thing I was most looking forward to this summer.

Andy 🤠🇦🇷 @AndyGraham22 @BackupHangman Dax reposting it with CMFTR, I don’t care what company this happens for, I’m gonna be there for it. @BackupHangman Dax reposting it with CMFTR, I don’t care what company this happens for, I’m gonna be there for it. https://t.co/3P1BOsrk2Z

Raph @RaphDoesStuff @BackupHangman Didn't FTR say they wanted to go to the indies? They might join Punk wherever he goes. I'd love for it to be in AEW. I'd watch them wherever. @BackupHangman Didn't FTR say they wanted to go to the indies? They might join Punk wherever he goes. I'd love for it to be in AEW. I'd watch them wherever.

Former WWE World Champion and FTR's Dax Harwood were recently seen together

Dax Harwood recently spent time with CM Punk, and he posted a photo of the two online. The FTR member uploaded a picture of the former AEW World Champion on his Instagram stories.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



...



Ain't it a nice photo? 🙂 Here is a recent photo of CM Punk hanging out with one half of FTR, Dax Harwood....Ain't it a nice photo? 🙂 Here is a recent photo of CM Punk hanging out with one half of FTR, Dax Harwood. 👀...Ain't it a nice photo? 🙂 https://t.co/7QxPWSZcnw

Punk also posted the same image on his Instagram story. Fans have been clamoring for The Elite vs. CM Punk/FTR ever since they saw The Elite make fun of The Second City Saint.

Will Punk return to AEW, or will he jump ship and re-sign with WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

