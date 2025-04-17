Hospitalized AEW star surprisingly replaced by nearly 260+ pound heavyweight in shocking twist

An AEW star who wasn't cleared for action was replaced by a former champion on tonight's Spring BreakThru Dynamite edition. Former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs was announced as a surprise replacement for HOOK. The latter's health didn't seem to be on the right side after last week's events, but the reports denied claims about him being concussed.

The Opps' Samoa Joe, Kastuyori Shibata, and HOOK were scheduled to take on The Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW World Trios Championships. However, at the very start of tonight's special edition of Dynamite, AEW commentators gave the fans a very unfortunate update.

The former FTW Champion was attacked by The Death Riders recently, and therefore, the star was taken to the hospital for a checkup. It was also announced that Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata would fight for the titles in a two-on-three handicap match, but a surprise was in store for the fans.

Powerhouse Hobbs shocked the audience when he showed up on tonight's Dynamite and was revealed as the third member of the Opps.

It will be interesting to see if the former TNT Champion will be part of the group until HOOK returns. Fans loved watching him teaming up with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata tonight though.

