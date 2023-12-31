Hottest free agent teases helping MJF after The Devil's reveal at AEW Worlds End

One of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling today has seemingly teased his AEW debut by sharing a message for his former stablemate, MJF.

The name in question is Alex Hammerstone. He shares a storied history with former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The two were a part of the faction named The Dynasty alongside Richard Holliday during their MLW days.

At the Worlds End pay-per-view, MJF shockingly lost the AEW World Title after holding it for over a year. Following the bout, Adam Cole revealed himself as The Devil and took out The Salt of the Earth with the help of his allies. Since Friedman was outnumbered in the exchange, his Dynasty stablemate seemingly offered some help.

Taking to Twitter/X, Alex Hammerstone shared a message right after the main event of Worlds End and MJF being attacked:

"Need a friend or two, brother? 📞," he tweeted.

Hammerstone has been rumored to make his All Elite Wrestling debut for several weeks, and he recently teased his arrival. Only time will tell if The Dynasty reunites in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

