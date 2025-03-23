Hounds of Hell member survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

A member of Hounds of Hell avoided a big scare during a rematch on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. The star registered the win after losing to his rival a few weeks ago.

Hounds of Hell consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. On AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday, Hart competed in a rematch against Queen Aminata. In their last match several weeks ago, Aminata surprised everyone by picking up a win over the former TBS Champion.

The rematch featured some amazing near-falls. In the end, Aminata attempted a scary-looking kick while Julia Hart was on the bottom rope. However, Hart managed to move out of the way and roll up her rival for a pinfall victory.

You can view the sequence below.

Julia Hart finally avenged her loss to Queen Aminata. She also defeated Aminata last month on AEW Collision, which means the trilogy ended at 2-1. Only time will tell if the story between the two will continue in the coming weeks. Hart might even aim to recapture the TBS Title after her win over Aminata.

Do you want to see the two stars continue their feud? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

