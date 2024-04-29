House of Black member claims to have run over Darby Allin

Darby Allin's status as AEW's premier daredevil was subverted recently when he suffered an injury while simply crossing the street in New York City. The 31-year-old was shockingly hit by a bus, and The House of Black's Brody King has hilariously taken credit for the mishap.

Allin took to social media earlier to alert fans that he had been struck by a bus while crossing the street in NYC. The multi-time TNT Champion has been hobbled ever since breaking his foot last month. Darby seemed to be okay and was able to make it to a meet & greet in New Jersey, but it looked as though his nose might have been broken in the photo he posted.

AEW's Brody King has taken credit for the incident. The House of Black member took to X today and joked that he was driving the bus that hit Darby Allin:

"I was driving the bus that hit @DarbyAllin. Shouldn’t have been standing there."

Allin and King have plenty of history. The two engaged in a war last year and even competed in a brutal coffin match, which Darby won.

AEW's Jay White takes credit for breaking Darby Allin's foot

It seems that whenever Darby Allin suffers an injury, someone jumps at the chance to take credit for it. Before Brody King claimed to have hit the 31-year-old with a bus, Bullet Club Gold's Jay White boasted that he was the one to break Darby's foot.

The face-painted star was set to go on hiatus following AEW Revolution in order to climb Mount Everest. Allin had been training for the climb, and although his fans were worried for his safety, he seemed intent on going through with it.

Unfortunately, Darby broke his foot during his last match before the climb, which forced him to postpone the journey until at least next year. When TMZ reported Allin's injury, Jay White – who was Darby's opponent in the match – jumped in to take credit:

"Jay White* breaks AEW’s Darby Allin’s foot week before Mt Everest attempt. Please report accurately & responsibly, @TMZ-#AEW #BANGBANGGANG," he tweeted.

It's unclear when Allin will be able to return to action, as Tony Khan likely had no plans for the face-painted star due to Sting's retirement and Darby's planned hiatus. Until he does step back in the ring, fans can only hope he'll be able to avoid further misfortune.