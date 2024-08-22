House of Black member loses cool; sends an explicit message to WCW veteran for accusations about their AEW run

A House of Black member just lost his cool at a WCW veteran. He even sent him an explicit message.

Buddy Matthews, Brody King, Malakai Black, and Julia Hart have formed a dominant faction known as the House of Black. For several months, they have taken out many stars on the AEW roster and are currently one of the top acts in the company.

However, the group has been marred in controversy recently after Matthews allegedly wanted to leave AEW for WWE but seemingly decided to stay after he was offered a huge contract by Tony Khan. Disco Inferno spoke about the stable on a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, claiming that the House of Black was causing problems backstage and refuting the creative department's ideas.

However, these comments by the 56-year-old did not sit right with stable-member, Brody King, who took to social media to send an explicit message to the WCW veteran. You can check out his X (fka Twitter) post by clicking here.

"Hey @glenngilbertti, Go f**k yourself," he wrote.

For Disco Inferno's comments see the video below:

House of Black member Brody King opens up on his feud with Darby Allin

One of Brody King's best opponents in AEW has been Darby Allin. The two men have worked well together due to their differences in size. King loves to throw people around and Darby enjoys putting his body through a lot of pain.

During a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles, King opened up on his "never-ending" feud with Darby Allin. Acknowledging the endless struggle to put away his counterpart, King noted that putting an end to Allin once and for all would feel greater than a championship victory.

“I feel like my blood feud with Darby Allin is never-ending until one of us is literally in the ground. He has the moniker tattooed on his chest, ‘Nothing’s over til you’re underground,' and I don’t think that feud will ever be over. It’s more than a title for me if I can put him six feet deep. I have his headstone tattooed on my leg,” he said. [H/T: Ewrestlingnews]

It remains to be seen if Darby Allin and Brody King will ever be able to put their never-ending blood feud to rest.

