House of Black member shares a bold six-word message ahead of AEW return

A House of Black member has reacted to the announcement of his return on this week's AEW Collision. The star took to his social media handle to issue a warning to the roster.

The House of Black member in question is Buddy Matthews. At Double or Nothing 2024, the faction's leader, Malakai Black, squared off against Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match. During the bout, Matthews and Brody King teased joining Copeland's side before taking him out.

At the end of the hard-hitting encounter, Copeland defeated Malakai Black and retained the TNT Championship. The villainous faction has yet to appear on AEW TV since the former NXT Champion's loss. However, it has been announced that the faction will appear on the first anniversary of Collision this week.

Buddy Matthews recently commented on House of Black's upcoming appearance. He shared a promotional graphic on his Instagram Story with the following message:

"We are coming for it all!"

You can view a screenshot of Matthews' message below.

A screenshot of Buddy Matthews' Instagram Story

House of Black last wrestled in a multi-team match

While Malakai Black had a major match against Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing, Buddy Matthews and Brody King last competed in a four-way tag team match against The Acclaimed, The Infantry, and Gates of Agony on the May 25, 2024, edition of AEW Collision. King and Matthews emerged victorious from the contest.

Expand Tweet

Malakai Black will likely aim to regain momentum after a massive loss against The Rated-R Superstar. Meanwhile, King and Matthews may look to pursue championship gold soon. It remains to be seen what's next for the faction on the Saturday night show.

Do you think the Malakai Black-led group can become champions in AEW again? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

