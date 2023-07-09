House of Black member shares a message for former WWE US Champion after AEW Collision

House of Black member Brody King recently praised former WWE US Champion Samoa Joe, after his incredible match earlier tonight at AEW Collision's main event.

The main event of the weekly show featured the Semi-Finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament between CM Punk and Samoa Joe. The Second City Saint was finally able to defeat the Samoan Submission Machine for the first time to enter the final stage of the tournament. Both superstars were able to clear their previous competitors Satoshi Kojima and Roderick Strong respectively to get to this point of the tournament. It can be clearly seen that the performance of the two warranted well-deserved praise.

Brody King went to Twitter to simply state that Samoa Joe belongs on the Mount Rushmore of big men in the wrestling industry. Brody's tweet came after the main event of the latest episode of AEW Collision.

"Joe is on the big man Mt. Rushmore ."

Big Bad Brody King @Brodyxking Joe is on the big man Mt. Rushmore . Joe is on the big man Mt. Rushmore .

What happened during the rematch of two former WWE Superstars tonight on AEW Collision?

AEW Collision's main event tonight featured a rematch which was 18 years in the making, featuring two former WWE Superstars CM Punk and Samoa Joe. The pair had their last match in Ring of Honor 18 years ago with Joe taking the win. Before the show Punk had never defeated Joe in a singles match.

Both had all to gain and lose, so it was clearly seen that the two superstars were going all out in the ring. After a match of heavy-hitting shots, and incredible maneuvers, the former WWE Champion was able to sneak away a roll-up pin and take the victory.

Despite the outcome, you can't take away anything from both superstars. Samoa Joe is a deadly wrestler in his own right, and his accolades speak for himself. Currently still carrying the ROH World TV Champion, he can still walk around with the swagger he always possesses.

Punk on the other hand has just booked a finals matchup with Ricky Starks in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Who do you think comes out as the champion of this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes