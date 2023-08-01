House of Black member shows off new look, claims it is his "final form"

All Elite Wrestling's House of Black has been a dominant force in the company's trios division. The faction captured the AEW World Trios Titles from The Elite at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2023 and has gone on a tear since then.

But All Elite Wrestling isn't the only stage where the group's bruiser, Brody King, shines. He is also the lead vocalist of the thrash band God's Hate and is still active in the music scene, even as he dominates his opponents on AEW Collision every Saturday night.

Brody King recently performed at the 2023 edition of the Sound and Fury music festival in Los Angeles. He was snapped onstage wearing a lurid red and blue camo jacket and ski mask by Instagram user @michaelramirezphoto.

When a fan posted the photo on Twitter, Brody retweeted it and claimed that this is his "final form."

AEW star Brody King recently teased a new member for The House of Black

The House of Black currently consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. While the fearsome foursome are more than enough to take on all comers, King recently teased the addition of another member.

Speaking to Comicbook Nation, Brody picked indie legend Homicide as the perfect fifth member of his faction. The big man explained that the former TNA star's violent tendencies would mesh well with the group:

"It’s Homicide, 100 percent [is who I’d bring into House of Black from Violence Unlimited]. I can only imagine [King laughed]… If you’ve never seen Homicide or his promos, I recommend you go do it immediately. He is the best. He’s also a great professional wrestler. But, I can only imagine Malakai Black doing a House of Black promo and then Homicide just busting out and doing an outside promo, where he usually talks about stabbing somebody with a fork… He’s amazing."

Although it seems unlikely that the current AEW Trios World Champions will add another member to the faction, it can't be ruled out, as the group has been facing some formidable challenges on AEW Collision.

