House of Black's first title challengers revealed as three way match set for AEW Dynamite

The House of Black became the new AEW World Trios Champion at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On the latest episode of Dynamite, their first title defense was announced as they were challenged by The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Following a loss to Ricky Starks at Revolution, Chris Jericho returned to tag team action as he teamed up with Sammy Guevera and Daniel Garcia to take on Top Flight and AR Fox on Dynamite. Thanks to some help from Jake Hager, the Jericho Appreciation Society picked up the win.

Following the match, The Ocho got the microphone and laid out the challenge to The House of Black.

Chris Jericho demanded that the Trios Champions come out to the ring and accept the challenge, but to his surprise, former rival Kenny Omega along with The Young Bucks and Don Callis, showed up instead. Callis mentioned that The Elite deserved a rematch first.

The House of Black then appeared on Titantron, and Malakai Black stated that if both The Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society want the titles, then they can come and get them next week.

This will be the first time the Trios titles will be defended in triple threat rules.

Do you think The House of Black can retain its titles next week on AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes