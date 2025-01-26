  • home icon
House of Black's new name in AEW officially confirmed after Malakai Black's departure

By Sujay
Modified Jan 26, 2025 02:45 GMT
The House of Black has been renamed (Image credits: AEW's X/Twitter page)

AEW Collision saw the House of Black officially receive a new name. This is telling as Malakai Black is reportedly no longer part of the company.

The House of Black was started by former WWE star Malakai Black. It has remained a feared faction, although it arguably has not been used extensively. Black reportedly exited the company a few weeks ago, and there has been a lot of interest in what the stable will do following the development.

This week's Collision provided a brand new outlook on what is next for the faction. As Buddy Matthews and Brody King were coming out to take on the Gates of Agony, consisting of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, the tandem was introduced as the Hounds of Hell.

The name change means that Matthews, King, and Julia Hart will continue to be a faction, putting any rumors of their split to rest. It will be very interesting to see what is in store for the trio in the coming months.

With the stable now being rebranded as the Hounds of Hell, it is not yet clear who will be its leader.

What are your thoughts on the House of Black's new moniker? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Edited by Pratik Singh
