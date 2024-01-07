House of Black suffers defeat on Collision after interference from top AEW star

House of Black members Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black recently suffered defeat at the hands of former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in Collision's main event.

Since its formation, House of Black has been wreaking havoc in AEW. The group, comprising Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and current TBS Champion Julia Hart, has been a force to be reckoned with for over two years.

On the latest episode of Collision, House of Black made their return to the ring, as Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black squared off against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in the main event. As expected, it was a tremendous back-and-forth tag team encounter that went on for nearly half an hour.

During the match, Black disrespected Dax Harwood's family sitting in the front row. However, the mind games didn't work in the heel faction's favor, as Harwood picked up the victory for FTR with a roll-up. The 39-year-old secured the pinfall after interferences from Brody King and Daniel Garcia.

It will be interesting to see what's next for House of Black and how they plan to recover from their latest loss. Meanwhile, FTR will aim to continue its winning momentum in the coming weeks.

