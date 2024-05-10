How did AEW's Aubrey Edwards' quick thinking during a women's AEW match get a perverted fan kicked out of the arena?

Aubrey Edwards is one of the referees in AEW. Referees are an integral part of any wrestling franchise, and they are sometimes the final point of contact and communication between the booker and the wrestler.

Edwards took up a new and commendable role during a match between Skye Blue and Rachael Ellering during the recent tapings of Ring of Honor. During the match, an audience member sitting in the front row passed some disparaging remarks against Blue.

As soon as the match ended, Aubrey Edwards called security, which escorted the man out of the arena. ROH's Rachel Ellering, who was in the arena, later posted about the incident on Twitter/X, and Edwards responded to the same.

''If you yell disgusting, vile, hateful things at my coworkers, I will make sure your a** gets kicked out. There is no place for that in wrestling. Heckling is fine, but when you’ve made the performers [me included] feel uncomfortable in their place of work, you’ve gone too far,'' wrote Aubrey Edwards.

AEW's Skye Blue releases statement after horrific incident

AEW's Skye Blue, who was the subject of the comments by a fan, later released a statement about her experience on her X/Twitter account. She got a lot of support after the incident.

"I’m beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support. Thank you, everyone! You have no idea how much it’s appreciated. Let’s make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don’t have to deal with this s**t," wrote Skye Blue.

Women's wrestling has come a long way through the generations and is on the cusp of its revolution. It is now the collective responsibility of everyone involved in every wrestling promotion, including AEW, and the audience to keep it that way.

It will be interesting to see if the Jacksonville-based promotion takes any security measures after the recent unfortunate incident.