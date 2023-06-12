Who is Aubrey Edwards? Meet the wrestling official gearing up for an in-ring debut!

AEW fans were surprised to learn about Aubrey Edwards’ upcoming in-ring debut for the promotions. The 36-year-old will team up with Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe against Karen Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a trios match. But who is Aubrey and why is she such a big deal in AEW?

Aubrey Edwards is a top match official in the Tony Khan-led promotion. She’s been with the company since September 1, 2019. Her contract made her the first female referee to be signed full-time by the promotion. In addition, she co-leads Heels, AEW's three-year-old female fan group, with Amanda Huber.

She also happens to be the first woman to officiate a world title match at a professional wrestling pay-per-view event. The said match took place between Chris Jericho and Adam Page to determine the inaugural AEW World Champion at All Out on August 31, 2019.

The Wizard once revealed he specifically requested Aubrey Edwards to officiate the world title match at the historic pay-per-view event. Jericho said on his podcast in 2019 that he thought Aubrey was the best choice to officiate the match.

"I specifically requested [Aubrey Edwards] to be our referee for two reasons," explained Jericho. "One, I think she's the best referee in the company. We have some good referees, but I like her style. And I like the fact that we have the first female referee officiating a World Title match. You talk about the Women's Revolution; I think the fact that she's my favorite referee, I thought she was deserving of the honor. She did a great job. It led to an awesome spot in the middle of the match." (h/t Fightful)

Mark Briscoe reveals huge match involving Aubrey Edwards

The program between Aubrey and Karen Jarrett kicked off after the latter took out the former with a guitar shot to the head. The incident took place during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between FTR and the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Double or Nothing.

The two women traded barbs on social media before getting into a brief brawl on the June 2, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage. They would once again come face-to-face on the June 9th episode of Rampage.

Aubrey said she wouldn’t mind connecting her fists to Karen’s face in singles competition, but that would be an insult to all the guys and the girls in the locker room. Mark Briscoe chimed in by saying Aubrey will indeed take on Karen, but it’ll be a trios match.

The mixed tag team trios match will see the team of Aubrey, Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe against the team of Karen Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett and Jey Lethal. It remains to be seen when the match will take place.

