"I wasn't even signed"- AEW personality reveals that Chris Jericho wanted her for his title match

AEW personality Aubrey Edwards recently shed some light on what she felt was her biggest moment in All Elite Wrestling.

Edwards has become a mainstay in AEW, primarily as a referee. She most recently refereed the first-ever women's steel cage match in All Elite history between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa.

On a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey revealed that her favorite moment in All Elite Wrestling was when she was asked to be the referee for the match between Chris Jericho and Hangman Page to crown the first-ever world champion at All Out.

Aubrey also revealed that she was not a full-time employee at the time, so it was very nerve-wracking when The Cowboy and Le Champion requested her for the match.

“I think the biggest moment for me was when I found out I was going to be doing the first ever title match between Hangman and Jericho. I wasn’t even signed to AEW full time. I only had like a per show deal. So the fact that they were trusting me with this thing, and it’s Jericho, like it’s friggin Chris Jericho, like this is insane. But hearing that he had requested me and Hangman had requested me for this match, like, that’s nerve-wracking as hell." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Aubrey Edwards has many other roles in AEW

In the same interview, Edwards also spoke about the various positions she held in All Elite Wrestling. She is the co-host of the Unrestricted Podcast with Tony Schiavone and part of the video game development team.

“I am a co-host with Tony Schiavone of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, which is our official podcast for All Elite Wrestling. I also work very closely in our video game division. I’ve been heading up development for Elite General Manager, which is our mobile game that was released last year," Edwards said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

John Canton @johnreport #AEW TJRWRESTLING: AEW Launches New Podcast "AEW Unrestricted" Hosted by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards - Jon Moxley is the First Guest bit.ly/39WapFv TJRWRESTLING: AEW Launches New Podcast "AEW Unrestricted" Hosted by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards - Jon Moxley is the First Guest bit.ly/39WapFv #AEW https://t.co/vWpWsjX0L3

Despite not being an in-ring performer, Edwards has garnered a massive following through her roles in the promotion. Hopefully, we'll see her get more involved in the weekly programming as time goes by.

You can check out the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy