"Stop your b*tching" - WWE Hall of Famer's wife sends a stern message to AEW referee Aubrey Edwards

AEW Double or Nothing was filled with many memorable moments, thanks to a stacked match card. Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, hit Aubrey Edwards with a guitar on the show, which sent fans into a frenzy. It now seems like the two are continuing their feud online.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal got another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship this weekend as they took on FTR. Mark Briscoe was the special guest referee. Unfortunately, Briscoe was on the receiving end of a guitar shot, and despite Edwards' attempt to fill in for him, she was knocked out in the same way.

After Edwards made a post directly targeting Karen Jarrett, the latter hit right back at the AEW match official and claimed she got exactly what she deserved.

"For the love of God @RefAubrey stop your b**ching!!! You got EXACTLY what you deserved!!!" Karen Jarrett tweeted.

WWE UK Sports @WWEAEW00009 Karen Jarrett’s Guitar Shot to Aubrey Edwards (AEW Double or Nothing 2023) Karen Jarrett’s Guitar Shot to Aubrey Edwards (AEW Double or Nothing 2023) https://t.co/G2xTOMuXTU

Many fans took to social media to react to the angle, praising Karen for livening up the audience in Las Vegas. Could this warm reaction lead to a more prominent role for Karen Jarrett in All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell.

Jeff Jarrett seemingly teased Karen Jarrett's appearance at AEW Double or Nothing before the show

Karen is best known for her appearances in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) alongside her ex-husband, Kurt Angle. Sometime after their divorce, Karen returned alongside Jeff Jarrett and has since accompanied her husband to ringside in other promotions.

During an interview before this weekend's pay-per-view with WrestleZone, Double J dodged questions about Karen's future in the promotion but hinted at her Double or Nothing appearance.

"Just stay tuned. We’re not gonna let you give you (…) do you think we’re gonna let you in on those kinds of trade secrets? I’ll say this, she’s in Las Vegas,” Jeff said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE UK Sports @WWEAEW00009 Karen Jarrett aew debut

Karen Jarrett Makes An Appearance On Dynamite . Karen Jarrett aew debut Karen Jarrett Makes An Appearance On Dynamite . https://t.co/FZo45BUtWb

It remains to be seen if Karen will continue to be featured in the feud between FTR and the TNA veterans, especially since Jeff and Lethal lost on Sunday.

