"Stop doubting the GOAT" - Twitter erupts as WWE Hall of Famer's wife attacks AEW official at Double or Nothing 2023

Tonight at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view a WWE Hall of Famer's wife attacked an AEW official. The attacker in question is Jeff Jarrett's wife Karen Jarrett.

The AEW World Tag Team Championships were on the line as the champions FTR wrestled Double J and Jay Lethal with Mark Briscoe as the special guest referee.

Halfway through the match, the referee was accidentally taken out by Double J. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler hit the Shatter Machine on Lethal and Dax went in for the cover. Unfortunately, there was no referee in sight. Referee Aubrey Edwards ran in to try and act as the backup ref. but she was stopped by Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett took a guitar and slammed it on Edwards.

The wrestling world went berserk following the spot. They were convinced that this was the best moment of the match.

‘ @MFKAOZ Karen Jarrett woke the crowd up after having to watch Jericho and FTR Bald stink it up. Stop doubting the GOAT. TNA always wins. Karen Jarrett woke the crowd up after having to watch Jericho and FTR Bald stink it up. Stop doubting the GOAT. TNA always wins.

Ben Espinosa @Ben_bespinosa13 @JDfromNY206 Karen Jarrett Hitting Aubrey Edwards with the Guitar was awesome @JDfromNY206 Karen Jarrett Hitting Aubrey Edwards with the Guitar was awesome

Ryan Silapan @RyanSilapan Karen Jarrett just hit Aubrey Edwards with a guitar. 🤣🤣🤣 I popped for that #AEWDoN Karen Jarrett just hit Aubrey Edwards with a guitar. 🤣🤣🤣 I popped for that #AEWDoN

Following this segment, people also wanted to see both women Edwards and Jarrett settle their differences inside the ring.

As Edwards was knocked out outside the ring, FTR was in shock as now there was no one to officiate the match. Jay Lethal took advantage and hit a double Lethal Injection. But yet again, there was no one to call the match.

Double J looked to get Briscoe back on his feet. As he woke up, he went for the pin but the time taken for the former ROH Tag Team Champion to recover was enough for Harwood to kick out.

The WWE Hall of Famer was furious that the match did not come to an end and took his frustrations on the special guest referee. Mark Briscoe had enough and he fought back and this led to him getting hit with the Big Rig by FTR and the match came to an end.

With some help from Briscoe, FTR managed to retain their tag team titles.

AEW star Satnam Singh shared his honest thoughts about former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions FTR

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh opened up about the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

He was recently dumped onto a table by the former WWE Superstars. When asked about the spot, Singh mentioned that while FTR is a good team, they are bound to feel his wrath for what they had done.

“FTR is, they both are really good guys. But they did a really big big mistake actually last week. So, they have to pay for that mistake. So, I’m waiting for this Sunday, they have to pay for that mistake,” Satnam Singh said.

FTR is one of the few champions that managed to retain their titles tonight on Double or Nothing.

What was your reaction to the wife of the WWE Hall of Famer attacking Aubrey Edwards? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

