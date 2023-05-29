Jeff Jarrett drops a hint about Karen Jarrett's AEW future

Jeff Jarrett continues to make strides in All Elite Wrestling, this time with the aid of his wife Karen Jarrett's shocking AEW appearance. Karen's return to pro wrestling has set off a storm of speculation, and Double J has hinted at the former's future stance in Tony Khan's promotion.

Karen Jarrett registered multiple appearances for WWE in the early 2000s. She made her IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA) debut in 2007 alongside her ex-husband Kurt Angle. The Pennsylvanian star also held the Senior Vice President role of the IMPACT Knockouts Division back in the day.

On the May 17th edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarett – alongside Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt – was involved in a massive brawl with FTR. The Top Guys were clearing the ring until Karen Jarrett showed up. She hit a devastating low blow on Cash Wheeler, allowing her husband to take out Dax Harwood.

During an interview with WrestleZone, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his wife's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Just stay tuned. We’re not gonna let you give you… do you think we’re gonna let you in on those kind of trade secrets? I’ll say this, she’s in Las Vegas,” said Jeff. [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Cornette doesn't approve of Karen Jarrett's inclusion in the ongoing feud

Karen Jarrett's surprise inclusion in the AEW World Tag Team Championship feud has sparked more than a little controversy. There have been mixed responses towards this development, but it has certainly spiked interest among fans.

While wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is all for Karen's personality and ability to draw heat, he believes her inclusion wasn't a good call.

"She's got a great personality, she gets a ton of heat, she's f**king fabulous. Does not need to be here in this environment right here? And not this way, because if there were some coherent angle going on with matches and rematches, they could have good finishes to come back with a stipualtion that made sense," said Cornette.

Double J and Jay Lethal are set to challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team gold at Double or Nothing on May 28 in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see how Karen's presence impacts the match and feud ahead.

