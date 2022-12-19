"How are you doing your best work late in your career?" - Former AEW star on how Chris Jericho reincarnated himself after WWE (Exclusive)

Dan Lambert made his AEW debut last year with the American Top Team, before taking on the role of spokesperson for Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page. Founder of the American Top Team, Dan Lambert, recently commented on Chris Jericho's career's best work.

Jericho's stable, the Inner Circle, were involved in a feud with American Top Team and Dan Lambert. At Full Gear 2021, the Inner Circle prevailed against the American Top Team and Men of the Year (Sky and Page). Many thought that Lambert had some of the best microphone skills in the entire company.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Dan Lambert spoke about The Inner Circle being Chris Jericho's career's best work:

"I think the Inner Circle is the best work he's done it is, it is great, and and how do how do you do that at at that stage of this life, you know, not only physically, you know you're older you get older, but just you've done it all how do you stay so interesting it's so fresh and so new at this point in your career how are you doing your best work this late in your career," Lambert said. (2:46 - 3:09)

WWE legend believes Chris Jericho and the AEW EVPs are allegedly abusing their power behind the scenes

Numerous reports about the former AEW World Champion have surfaced since CM Punk was suspended, some of them involving Chris Jericho and The Elite.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that some people have been abusing their power in AEW:

"As soon as they [The Elite and Chris Jericho] thought they could get away with it they got in Tony's [Khan] ear and said- 'oh and it fit the MO that Jericho was working. Oh yeah he's a former Ring of Honor Champion' of some description, the TV title or whatever, so they could actually convince Tony who is obviously susceptible to believing the lies of his friends, oh yeah just it fits the angle, and they brought him back specifically to give Punk the finger." [1:36 - 2:06]

In a controversial move to challenge Chris Jericho, Colt Cabana made his television comeback.

