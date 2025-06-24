"How dare you?" - The Patriarchy member sends an angry message after AEW star's shocking statement

The Patriarchy, under the leadership of Christian Cage, is a formidable unit in AEW. However, one of the faction members did not keep quiet after a top star made a statement about them during an exchange.

The member of The Patriarchy is Shayna Wayne, and the aforementioned star from the AEW roster is Big Bill. On the latest episode of Collision, The Patriachy confronted the former WWE Superstar and his Learning Tree ally, Bad Apple Bryan Keith, who were in the ring.

Big Bill brought up Shayna Wayne's relationship with Nick Wayne, who is his on-screen mother. The 7-foot-tall superstar laid out some shocking words regarding what he heard about Mother Wayne's reputation, saying Nick could be anybody's son.

While she was shocked to hear Bill's statement and did not say anything at the time, The Patriarchy member later took to Instagram to share her angry reaction.

"Big Bill…how dare you say such things about a fine upstanding MOTHER!!!! 😡."

The Patriarchy leader Christian Cage made a huge announcement on AEW Collision

The confrontation between The Patriarchy and The Learning Tree on Collision came after Big Bill and Bryan Keith won a brawl over The Workhorsemen in the middle of the show.

Following heated words by Bill against Mother Wayne, Christian Cage announced that he and his son, Nick Wayne, have set their sights on creating history in AEW. Cage revealed that the duo would be chasing their aspiration to become the first-ever father-son duo in the company to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions, which is currently held by Hurt Syndicate members Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

The heated exchange between Cage and Bill continued until Captain Charisma and his son were challenged to a match on Collision in Seattle. However, they turned it down for now, but things are certainly building towards a feud between the two factions moving forward.

