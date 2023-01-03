"How f**king dare you?" – AEW star Kenny Omega receives major backlash from 29-year-old star ahead of blockbuster match 

NJPW star Will Ospreay went off on Kenny Omega during their heated face-off at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference.

The two men will cross paths in the co-main event of the Tokyo Dome show, with Ospreay defending his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against the AEW star.

In response to Omega's comments at the press conference, Ospreay went on a two-minute rant as he detailed his struggles in Japan over the last two years.

"Listen to me. I don't understand why anyone would want to watch clap crowd wrestling. I don't know anyone that wants to watch that but people turned up and for that I had to fight and for you to sit there and belittle me, you fu**ing c***. How fu**ing dare you?" said Ospreay.

Additionally, Ospreay took further shots at Omega for trying to belittle him and discredit him for his efforts.

"You have not the slightest idea on what I've gone through. My best friend fu**ing died and I had to watch his funeral through a fu**ing iPad, bruv. How dare you sit there and belittle anything that I've fu**ing done to try and help?" added Ospreay. [1:10-1:42]

Watch Will Ospreay's heated confrontation with Kenny Omega below (contains explicit language):

Kenny Omega will aim to become a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

During his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, current AEW star Kenny Omega became the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Upon his return to NJPW for the first time in five years, he will aim to become a two-time champion. Omega is also a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion.

His upcoming opponent, Will Ospreay, has also found a massive amount of success in NJPW. He is a former NEVER Openweight Champion and has also held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

The 29-year-old star has been one of the most successful IWGP US Heavyweight Champions in history.

