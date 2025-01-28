  • home icon
How a former DX member handled an AEW star talking back to him

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jan 28, 2025 02:01 GMT
Triple H and other DX members enjoying reunion on RAW [Image credit: WWE.com]

An AEW star recently shared a story about being tamed by a former member of WWE's D-Generation X. The legendary faction consisted of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Chyna, X-Pac, and Billy Gunn. They were at their peak during the Attitude Era. Among the entire stable, only one star is currently All Elite.

Billy Gunn has been a part of AEW for several years now. He also brought his sons, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn, to the company in 2020. The trio were initially heels, but later, the veteran left them and joined the Acclaimed. Both parties went on to become highly successful as Billy became Trios Champions alongside the Acclaimed, while the Gunns became Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, the Acclaimed kicked Max Caster out of the group, and Billy Gunn will likely manage Anthony Bowens from now on. Also, Austin Gunn has been injured, and therefore, the duo hasn't been seen on TV for the past few months. Recently, Austin shared pictures of himself training alongside his father and shared a story where Billy chopped him for talking back on the very first day of training.

"first day of training I talked back to @RealBillyGunn, in result, I got chopped harder than I've ever been chopped, I quickly learned why every rookie is told 'keep your mouth shut, ears open, and soak in the information,'" he wrote.

The Gunns recently teased going after AEW's Hurt Syndicate

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Private Party on the most recent Dynamite and became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Later, Austin Gunn took to Twitter and teased going after the Hurt Syndicate for the tag team titles.

"Y'all in a defending mood or what??" he asked.

Despite the recent tease, it is unknown when Austin will recover from his injury and return to the company. It will be interesting to see if Billy and his sons work together in the Jacksonville-based promotion again.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
