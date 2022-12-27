"How did that go for you, pal?" - Former AEW World Champion taunts Jon Moxley for failing to 'live his lifestyle' 

Jon Moxley has been at the top of his game since joining AEW and has also made big moves outside of the promotion, especially in NJPW.

Over the past few months, Jon Moxley has been involved in stellar feuds against CM Punk, MJF, and Hangman Page. In a recent interview with NJPW, Moxley's AEW colleague Kenny Omega taunted him for failing to live his lifestyle.

Omega is no stranger to competing in New Japan, where he has won the G1 Climax. Moxley himself competed in the grueling tournament but failed to make it to the final four.

"I’m starting to hear all these stories about people that want to do what Kenny did, live the lifestyle that Kenny lived. I first heard that with Mox [Jon Moxley], when AEW first started. He said ‘I want to live a month in Kenny’s shoes, I want to try the G1. I want to see how tough it is’. And how did that go for you, pal? He didn’t even make the top four. He certainly didn’t make the finals, and he certainly didn’t win the tournament on his first effort like I did," said Kenny Omega.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 2 years ago today: Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become the 3rd AEW World Champion.



Who could forget Don and Kenny running like "scolded dogs" and beginning that Impact relationship. 2 years ago today: Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become the 3rd AEW World Champion.Who could forget Don and Kenny running like "scolded dogs" and beginning that Impact relationship. https://t.co/AxmbYKoG2k

Jon Moxley is a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Since arriving in NJPW, Jon Moxley has made big moves in the promotion. He is a former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

The AEW star has also shared the ring with top stars, including Will Ospreay, El Desperado, KENTA, and Minoru Suzuki. He has previously teamed up with top NJPW star Kazuchika Okada.

Moxley first won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship by beating Juice Robinson before being forced to vacate the title. He later regained it by beating Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

The former WWE star is currently working in AEW as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. He recently dropped the AEW World Championship to MJF at Full Gear and is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Hangman Adam Page.

Have you enjoyed Moxley's NJPW run so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes