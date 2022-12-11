"How long they're going to stay in this company?" - Wrestling veteran thinks Randy Orton's former WWE partners will leave AEW soon

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has questioned how long Randy Orton's former WWE tag team partners FTR will stay in AEW.

FTR signed with All Elite Wrestling in May 2020, and the duo's contract reportedly expires in April 2023. Following a fantastic 2022, where they had memorable matches against the Briscoes, the Young Bucks, and the Acclaimed. There is speculation rife that Triple H would be interested in getting FTR back to WWE once their contract expires.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno questioned how long FTR would stay in AEW. He stated that the duo's heads would be turned looking at the television time tag teams get in WWE.

"Here's the problem, because they're good workers and they know they're good workers, they're kind of satisfied with just having these matches and everybody likes like you know enjoying their work because it doesn't seem like there's any build for any of the things that they do and they're the type of team that you should be building like a weekly program. You know, one-on-one match against Bryan Danielson," said Inferno.

The former WCW star continued:

"This week you got a title match against the Acclaimed. And then this weekend you're wrestling the Briscoe brothers and there wasn't a build for any of them. I wonder how long they're going to stay in this company because they're looking at New York and like look at the Usos. They are severely underutilised."

Randy Orton and former AEW tag team champions FTR teamed up in WWE

Randy Orton and FTR (known as the Revival in WWE) teamed up briefly in 2019. The trio faced the New Day's Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods on two separate occasions on SmackDown Live. Both teams got one win each. The rest of Randy Orton and Revival's tag team matches took place on live shows.

The Viper has been out of action since May 2022. He sustained a back injury shortly after losing the RAW Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a title unification match. Randy Orton is expected to be out for an extended period of time.

Big Bad Brody King @Brodyxking FTR And Briscoes are the modern day Brody/Hansen Vs the Funks. Masters of their craft and two of the best tag teams of all time. There’s no debate. FTR And Briscoes are the modern day Brody/Hansen Vs the Funks. Masters of their craft and two of the best tag teams of all time. There’s no debate.

FTR, meanwhile, took on the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle 2022 in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Championship. FTR lost the match, meaning they are now the AAA and IWGP tag team champions.

