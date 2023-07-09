"How is this man still in the company?" - Twitter erupts after multiple AEW stars reportedly refuse to work with CM Punk

Top AEW Star has reportedly refused to work with the recently returned controversial superstar CM Punk.

AEW will hold Dynamite's special episode "Blood & Guts" from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 19. The Blood & Guts match will feature The Elite taking on The Blackpool Combat Club.

The recent injury of Bryan Danielson and the unavailability of Eddie Kingston have raised a lot of questions about the potential replacements of these superstars in their team. However, Recent reports suggest that the former AEW World Champion CM Punk is willing to step up for The Blackpool Combat Club to take on The Elite.

These reports were not met positively by the fans as they took to Twitter to talk about The Best in the World potentially teaming up with BCC.

"How is this man still in the company? Other than FTR no one likes him lmaoo."

Doctor Fate @IMMY_ISLAM @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect How is this man still in the company? Other than FTR no one likes him lmaoo @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect How is this man still in the company? Other than FTR no one likes him lmaoo

cole august @whiteboycole @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect Sucks that it’s gonna be Jericho, why else would callous come out and try to get him to join him @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect Sucks that it’s gonna be Jericho, why else would callous come out and try to get him to join him

Beet Trigger @BeetTrigger @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect It would be nice if Punk was added to the match but I'd understand if AEW doesn't want to add him because the storyline won't make sense with him as the rando competitor in the match @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect It would be nice if Punk was added to the match but I'd understand if AEW doesn't want to add him because the storyline won't make sense with him as the rando competitor in the match

Tim Evans @7TimEvans @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect Damn shame as Punk would add a whole lot of intrigue to this match and my hope of a Punk/Omega could be closer to becoming a reality. It’s beyond ridiculous that they can’t resolve their issues and do proper business @_PWChronicle @voiceswrestling @FightfulSelect Damn shame as Punk would add a whole lot of intrigue to this match and my hope of a Punk/Omega could be closer to becoming a reality. It’s beyond ridiculous that they can’t resolve their issues and do proper business

The Blackpool Combat Club will finally put an end to their feud with The Elite in The Bloods & Guts match. The feud has been full of twists and turns as the fans await the potential superstars joining The Elite and The BCC.

AEW Star CM Punk sends a message to the fans after their tribute to WWE legend Owen Hart

This week on AEW Collision, CM Punk kicked the episode off and cut an impassioned promo in which he hyped up his match with Samoa Joe and also paid tribute to the late, great Owen Hart.

All Elite Wrestling has done a great job in paying tribute to The King of Harts through the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament. The Owen Hart Foundation Cup is a major tournament in AEW that has produced a lot of dream matchups in the company.

The Regina, Saskatchewan audience gave a huge ovation to The Best in the World during the opening segment of Collision. Punk delivered a great promo during the segment.

CM Punk discussed his history with Samoa Joe and noted how he has never defeated the Ring of Honor Television Champion. Punk also talked about the impact that the Owen Hart Tournament has had on the superstars in helping them launch their careers to new heights.

The Voice of the Voiceless even helps start a chant for The King of Harts and made the arena chant "Owen." This gesture was truly heartwarming and classy from CM Punk.

Who is your pick to win the Owen Hart Foundation Cup? Let us know in the comments below

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes