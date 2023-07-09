5-time WWE World champion pitched himself to be a part of the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Blood and Guts - reports 

A five-time WWE World Champion reportedly offered to join the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Blood and Guts to take on The Elite. The star is none other than CM Punk.

A few weeks ago on an episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley laid out the challenge to The Elite for a Blood and Guts match. The bout was later made official for the July 19th episode of Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson broke his arm during his match against Kazuchika Okada. Thus, The American Dragon will be unable to compete. The star that would replace him is yet to be announced.

Recently, Voice of Wrestling reported that CM Punk had pitched to be the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club to face The Elite.

A recent report from Fightful Select confirms that the former WWE Champion had indeed pitched the idea but the seriousness behind the pitch is still unclear. The report also claims that both teams are not interested in working with Punk.

It is also to be noted that the self-proclaimed Best in the World had previously shown his interest in working with the Elite but was reportedly told that it would never happen.

