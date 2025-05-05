"How many people want to see this?"- Wrestling veteran shares honest opinion on Jon Moxley's dangerous "Spike" spot

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion for 206 days. His record-setting fourth reign has had its share of controversial moments, including the brutal beating he took from Cope's spiked bat during the Dynamite Street Fight on March 19. The former Edge of WWE left pieces of Spike in Moxley's back, which brought on immense criticism. Now an outspoken legend is responding to Tony Khan.

The Purveyor of Violence sacrificed himself for the greater good of All Elite Wrestling, according to Tony Khan. Moxley's in-ring tussle with Spike and The Ultimate Opportunist was a great, memorable moment for the company and its fans, noted the AEW boss. Khan also claimed the controversial spot was a box office boost and ratings draw, which created interest and new fans. Many people have weighed in, and one legend just added his expert take: Dutch Mantell.

Dirty Dutch does not agree with the AEW President. On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch, the former Zeb Colter of WWE was asked if the gruesome Spike angle on Dynamite really made new fans for AEW. Mantell discussed the "car wreck" between Jon Moxley and Cope, recalling his time in WCW during the 1990s:

"I don't think so. How many people want to see spikes in a guy's back? It's a car wreck. That's what it is. [co-host: people like a car wreck] Well, they do, until they get there and they see somebody's head missing, then they said, 'I don't know if I want to see that car wreck or not.' [co-host: it might put people off] No kidding," Dutch said. [From 1:00 to 1:21]

Dutch Mantell continued:

"They grew up on PG-13, or under. You know, you couldn't do this, you couldn't do that. I remember one thing I heard in WCW, blood was always out, the whole time I was there it was always, 'No, you can't do that!' And you couldn't do a few more things, but... and these things weren't that bad then, but now it's like... but back then it was like you took a gun and shot somebody," Dutch said. [From 1:22 to 2:05]

Cope has not wrestled since The Death Riders defeated Rated FTR at Dynasty on April 6, right before FTR's vicious post-match turn on Copeland. Jon Moxley last wrestled at Spring BreakThru on April 16, as the fill-in for the injured PAC in The Death Rider's loss to new World Trios Champions The Opps.

Jon Moxley and others set for AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will air Wednesday's Dynamite live from Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI. Below is the updated lineup:

Renee Paquette hosts a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli The Young Bucks and Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland, and Mike Bailey Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, MJF, and Mercedes Moné will also appear

AEW will return to the same venue on Thursday night for a special edition of Collision, airing live on TBS instead of the usual Saturday TNT timeslot. The change was made due to TNT airing NHL Playoffs on Saturday night.

