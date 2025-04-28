Tony Khan finally breaks silence on controversial Jon Moxley incident with WWE Hall of Famer

Jon Moxley is the leader of the infamous Death Riders' faction, as well as the reigning AEW World Champion. This title run has been dominant so far. It appears that he will not get dethroned anytime soon, and the terror of his group has only begun.

Jon Moxley has successfully defended his championship several times. However, his recent showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland took brutality to a whole new level. On AEW Dynamite #285, the Purveyor of Violence and the Rated R Superstar locked horns in a street fight. During this bout, the former Edge suplexed his opponent on a spiked bat. This resulted in Jon Moxley getting his skin pierced. Furthermore, the former WWE star was bleeding, and fans worldwide found this spot deeply disturbing.

Nevertheless, according to Tony Khan, the above spot helped the company receive mainstream attention. In a recent appearance on the Way Of The Blade podcast, he revealed that he loved the spiked bat moment and was great for business.

"When Mox had the spike bat in his back, that was a great wrestling moment. It was memorable, it helped drive box office for us, it was highest rated episode of the year. It went viral. It’s one of the most watched videos of the year. It’s probably the most watched video of the year in AEW. It’s a fantastic moment. It made new fans and created interest. It was on TMZ. There are people who weren’t watching AEW that saw it. It brought outside fans in and created casual interest." said the AEW President. [H/T Fightful]

WWE legend Booker T was appalled by Jon Moxley's 'spiked bat' spot

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T runs an independent wrestling promotion called Reality of Wrestling. Interestingly, in a recent Hall of Fame podcast episode, he revealed that he strongly disliked the 'spiked bat' spot that AEW did a few weeks back.

"It's not my cup of tea, let me tell you that right now. You won't see anything like that at Reality of Wrestling," said the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Booker T is currently a colour commentator on NXT. He retired from in-ring competition several years ago.

