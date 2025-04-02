WWE legend makes a worrying statement after major Jon Moxley spot in AEW: "What are you gonna do next? Shoot yourself?"

Former WWE star Jon Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion. The One True King is currently in his fourth reign, and it seems like he is not dropping the gold anytime soon. Moxley is also the leader of the Death Riders. Apart from him, the group constitutes Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC.

Last month on Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against Cope in a brutal street fight. This match drew criticism due to its gory nature. The Rated-R Superstar suplexed The Purveyor of Violence on a spiked bat, which injured the latter. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now shared his thoughts on the spot.

The abovementioned sequence was gruesome, and thousands of viewers worldwide found it hard to watch. Meanwhile, many veterans criticized the spot, including Booker.

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend said that AEW and Jon Moxley crossed the line with the spiked bat spot, and he simply did not enjoy it.

"It's not my cup of tea, let me tell you that right now. You won't see anything like that at Reality of Wrestling. Maybe in one of those death matches in Japan, you might see something like that. I don't think I've seen anything quite that gory inside of a match," Booker said. "Come on, what are you gonna do next? Shoot yourself? You know, bring a gun in and just shoot me?" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Booker T warned young wrestlers not to perform dangerous and career-threatening spots like Jon Moxley

On the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion advised young wrestlers to protect their bodies and not perform dangerous spots like the one Moxley did on Dynamite.

"I do want to caution these young guys that's going out there doing this kind of stuff. Maybe they're not thinking about what they're gonna do after this wrestling thing's all over with," Booker added. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Booker T and his wife, Sharmell, run an independent wrestling promotion called Reality of Wrestling. It is part of the WWE ID program.

