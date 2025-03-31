Gunther suffers shock loss in World Heavyweight Championship match before even facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania

In a moment that no one saw coming, Gunther suffered a shock loss during a World Heavyweight Championship match before WrestleMania. The star has been trying to make his way to face Jey Uso and dominate him at the show.

The star will be defending his World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania when he faces Uso, but before he can do that, he's got quite a few challenges on his path. Not only does he have to beat Jimmy Uso tonight on RAW when they face each other, but he has also suffered a shock loss to someone that he may be facing sooner than later - CM Punk.

Tonight, during a live event, he faced CM Punk in a World Heavyweight Championship match. However, it didn't go quite as he had expected. The match took place in the Amsterdam show as the company continued the Road To WrestleMania. Punk was about to hit The Ring General with the GTS to end the match and win the title, but he prevented that by hitting the star with a low blow right in front of the referee. The match ended with Gunther losing a title match via DQ. As per WWE's rules, titles don't change hands if the champion loses via DQ.

Although he's still the champion, a loss of this magnitude hurts him going into his match against Jimmy Uso tonight.

WWE is calling CM Punk's GTS to Gunther a new name

Instead of calling the GTS to The Ring General a simple Go To Sleep as always, WWE is taking a shot and calling it a Gunther To Sleep instead. This came after the star hit him with the GTS after The Ring General had already lost the match and decided to attack him.

Now that the star has lost a match, and the two have battled quite a few times in the last few days, it may be one of the next feuds after WrestleMania, once the stars are done with Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

Fans will have to wait and see how this feud plays out in the coming days.

