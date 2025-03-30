WWE hands CM Punk's famous finisher a new name following massive showdown

WWE has given CM Punk's finishing maneuver a new name following a showdown with a major star. The Second City Saint will be competing in a marquee Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Punk has been battling World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Live Events during the promotion's UK tour this month. He recently battled The Ring General in Amsterdam and hit the champion with a Go To Sleep in the middle of the ring.

The promotion took to Instagram to post a clip of the move and referred to it as the "Gunther To Sleep". You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins had a contract signing this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown to make their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 official.

Paul Heyman announced during the segment that their match would be the main event at The Show of Shows, but Punk revealed that it was not the favor that he was owed. Heyman owes Punk a favor for agreeing to help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last year.

CM Punk reacts to losing to Gunther at WWE Live Event

CM Punk praised Gunther after losing to him in a Steel Cage match at a recent WWE event in Vienna.

The Ring General recently defeated the former AEW star, and they cut a promo with each other following the match. The 46-year-old stated that Gunther was the champion for a reason and noted that he would see him again down the line.

"After sharing the ring with The Ring General, Gunther in a cage, I know I'm never gonna forget Vienna. This man is a champion for a reason. He represents championship caliber people, hardworking blue-collar, salt of the earth Vienna pride. Congratulations champ. I will see you down the line," Punk said.

You can check out the video below:

CM Punk got emotional after learning that he would be in the main event of WrestleMania this year during the contract signing on SmackDown. Seth Rollins flipped out following the news and claimed that Punk didn't deserve it. Only time will tell which star emerges victorious at WrestleMania 41.

